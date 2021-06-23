BOJ’s Kuroda: Explained economic and financial market situation to Japan PM

Following the conclusion of his meeting with the Japanese Prime Minister (PM) Yoshihide Suga, the Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said that he “explained the economic and financial market situation to the PM.”
Additional comments
“Explained to PM BOJ’s decision to extend the pandemic-relief programme, response on climate change. “
“There was no particular request from the government.”
Market reaction
USD/JPY is unfazed by Kuroda’s comments, keeping its range near two-month highs of 110.86. The spot was last seen trading at 110.78, up 0.12% on the day.
