BOJ’s Kuroda: Discussed Japan, global economies and financial markets with PM Kishida

After the conclusion of the meeting, the Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said that he discussed Japan, global economies and financial markets with PM Fumio Kishida.
Additional quotes
Explained monetary policy to PM Kishida.
No discussion on economic stimulus package.
Told PM Kishida that the BOJ is aiming to achieve 2% inflation target.
Corporate funding for financial institutions is firmly in place.
Will continue yield curve control even after coronavirus is contained.
BOJ is in different situation from western central banks, when asked about fed move overnight.
Market reaction
USD/JPY is holding onto the latest rebound above 114.00 on Kuroda’s comments. The spot was last seen trading at 114.19, up 0.19% on the day.
