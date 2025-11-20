BoJ's Koeda says will get more information on direction of next year's wage negotiations

Bank of Japan (BoJ) board member Junko Koeda said on Thursday that overseas uncertainty remains, so the officials want to scrutinize how this would affect domestic firms' wage-setting behavior.

Key quotes

Must scrutinise underlying economic and price developments in making decisions, on whether the BoJ should swiftly proceed with policy normalisation.



Overseas uncertainty remains, so want to scrutinise how this would affect domestic firms' wage setting behaviour.



Want to closely watch how FX volatility could affect prices.



Must proceed with monetary policy normalisation with appropriate pace.



No comment on specific long term rate level.

Market reaction

As of writing, the USD/JPY pair is up 0.38% on the day at 157.55.