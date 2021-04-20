BOJ’s Financial Stability Report: Low rates, structural factors to hurt banks even after pandemic subsides

Low-interest rates and structural factors will continue exerting downward pressure on financial institutions' profits even after the coronavirus pandemic impact subsides, the Bank of Japan (BOJ) said in its semi-annual report released on Tuesday.
The BOJ’s Financial Stability Report (FSR) is published after conducting a review of the country's banking system.
Key highlights
Japan's financial system stable as a whole though pandemic continue to inflict big impact on the economy.
Investors' risk sentiment improving, fund inflows into stock market, emerging economies surging.
Japan's financial system is resilient to shocks but rising credit costs, losses banks could incur to its securities holdings, potential disruption to banks' dollar funding are among risks.
BOJ will actively support financial institutions' efforts to respond to climate change risks, digitalisation.
USD/JPY reaction
USD/JPY is seeing fresh signs of life from a fresh uptick in the US Treasury yields, which offsets the negative impact of the falling dollar on the spot.
The spot rises 0.13% to daily highs of 108.31, having hit seven-week lows of 107.97 earlier in the Asian session.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
