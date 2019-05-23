BOJ’s Amamiya: Need to continue easing persistently

The Bank of Japan (BOJ) Deputy Governor Amamiya is on the wires now, via Reuters, commenting on the central bank’s monetary policy outlook.

Key Headlines:

Need to continue easing persistently. The bank will communicate exit appropriately at the right time. To adjust interest rates when exiting from easing by paying heed to impact on domestic and overseas market.

His comments come after the Japanese May flash manufacturing PMI returned to contraction, in the wake of escalating US-Sino trade war.