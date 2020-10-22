BOJ Report: Japan’s financial system remains stable

“Japan's financial system is maintaining stability as a whole,” the Bank of Japan (BOJ) said in its latest financial system report published on Thursday.

Additional highlights

“Japan's financial system has significant buffers against risks but uncertainty over pandemic's outlook, impact on the economy is very high.”

“If economic slump persists, financial institutions' health and financial intermediation may be hurt.”

“Japan likely to avert rise in corporate default for time being but if economic slump persists, firms' ability to pay back debt will diminish.”

“Japan commercial banks have increased overseas loans with low profitability, so must watch developments carefully.”

