BoJ preview: Pressure intensifies for rate cut - ANZ

According to Tom Kenny, analyst at ANZ, the Bank of Japan is in a difficult place, with inflation still far from its goal and both external and internal demand fragile.

Key Quotes

“Its Yield Curve Control policy framework has become counterproductive in an environment of slowing growth and falling yields.”

“Although we don’t anticipate any policy change at its 19–20 June meeting, pressure is growing for the central bank to cut its policy rate.”