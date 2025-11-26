BoJ prepares markets for near-term hike — Reuters

The Bank of Japan (BoJ) is preparing markets for a potential interest rate hike as soon as in December, Reuters reported on Wednesday.

A change in BoJ tone over the past week has shifted focus back to inflationary risks of a weak Japanese Yen from earlier concerns over the US economy, comments aimed at reminding markets a December rate hike was still a prospect.

Market reaction

The USD/JPY pair is losing 0.10% on the day to trade at 155.95, at the press time.