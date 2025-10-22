TRENDING:
UK CPI
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

BoJ poised to hike interest rates in Q4 — Reuters poll

BoJ poised to hike interest rates in Q4 — Reuters poll
Lallalit SrijandornLallalit SrijandornFXStreet

The Bank of Japan (BoJ) will raise its key interest rate in either October or December, according to the majority of economists polled by Reuters. Nearly 96% of economists expect borrowing costs to increase at least 25 basis points (bps) by the end of March.

Additional takeaways

45 of 75 economists (60%) expect BOJ to raise rates by 25 bps this quarter.
64 of 67 economists (96%) expect BOJ policy rate to be at 0.75% by the end of March 2026.
16 of 35 economists (46%) expect BOJ to hike rates in January 2026.
11 of 35 economists (31%) expect BOJ to hike rates in December 2025.
5 of 35 economists (14%) expect BOJ to hike rates in October 2025.
18 of 27 economists (67%) don't expect Takaichi's premiership to delay a BOJ rate hike.
17 of 26 economists (65%) expressed concerns about her policies on Japan's fiscal health.

Market reaction 

At the time of writing, the USD/JPY pair is trading 0.05% lower on the day to trade at 151.85.

Bank of Japan FAQs

The Bank of Japan (BoJ) is the Japanese central bank, which sets monetary policy in the country. Its mandate is to issue banknotes and carry out currency and monetary control to ensure price stability, which means an inflation target of around 2%.

The Bank of Japan embarked in an ultra-loose monetary policy in 2013 in order to stimulate the economy and fuel inflation amid a low-inflationary environment. The bank’s policy is based on Quantitative and Qualitative Easing (QQE), or printing notes to buy assets such as government or corporate bonds to provide liquidity. In 2016, the bank doubled down on its strategy and further loosened policy by first introducing negative interest rates and then directly controlling the yield of its 10-year government bonds. In March 2024, the BoJ lifted interest rates, effectively retreating from the ultra-loose monetary policy stance.

The Bank’s massive stimulus caused the Yen to depreciate against its main currency peers. This process exacerbated in 2022 and 2023 due to an increasing policy divergence between the Bank of Japan and other main central banks, which opted to increase interest rates sharply to fight decades-high levels of inflation. The BoJ’s policy led to a widening differential with other currencies, dragging down the value of the Yen. This trend partly reversed in 2024, when the BoJ decided to abandon its ultra-loose policy stance.

A weaker Yen and the spike in global energy prices led to an increase in Japanese inflation, which exceeded the BoJ’s 2% target. The prospect of rising salaries in the country – a key element fuelling inflation – also contributed to the move.


 

Author

Lallalit Srijandorn

Lallalit Srijandorn is a Parisian at heart. She has lived in France since 2019 and now becomes a digital entrepreneur based in Paris and Bangkok.

More from Lallalit Srijandorn
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD strives to gain ground near 1.1600, outlook remains uncertain

EUR/USD strives to gain ground near 1.1600, outlook remains uncertain

The EUR/USD pair attempts to stabilize around 1.1600 during Wednesday’s Asian session, following a three-day losing streak. The major currency pair struggles to gain ground as the US Dollar holds its recent upside move, which came in the wake of easing trade tensions between the United States and China.

GBP/USD stays below 1.3400 as UK borrowing exceeds forecasts in H1

GBP/USD stays below 1.3400 as UK borrowing exceeds forecasts in H1

GBP/USD loses ground for the fourth consecutive session, trading around 1.3380 during the Asian hours on Wednesday. The pair face challenges ahead of the United Kingdom’s Consumer Price Index and Retail Price Index data for September.

Gold sees dip-buying after sell-off, looks to US-China trade updates

Gold sees dip-buying after sell-off, looks to US-China trade updates

Gold bounces off key support near $4,000 as the profit-taking decline stalls early Wednesday. US Dollar reverses Tuesday’s upswing as traders await the US-China trade talks, geopolitical updates. Gold’s bullish trend remains intact as the daily RSI remains above the 50 level, despite the recent steep drop.

UK CPI set to show inflation at highest level since early 2024

UK CPI set to show inflation at highest level since early 2024

The United Kingdom Office for National Statistics will publish the highly relevant Consumer Price Index data for September on Wednesday at 06:00 GMT, with markets expecting an uptick in inflationary pressures.

Anxious relief over the state of the global economy

Anxious relief over the state of the global economy

Relief that the global economy, and all its regional parts, are doing much better than expected in the Spring despite the US tariff shock. Anxiety that underneath the recent benign economy and markets, tectonic shifts are underway, still in their early stages and poorly understood.

Trends in Bitcoin treasuries as inflows plunge 99%

Trends in Bitcoin treasuries as inflows plunge 99%

The corporate asset ownership landscape has continually evolved over the last five years, with Bitcoin (BTC) emerging as a reserve asset both on company balance sheets and in government treasuries.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers