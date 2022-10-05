The Bank of Japan (BOJ) announced on Wednesday that it offers to purchase Japanese Government Bonds (JGB) across various maturities.
Key details
BOJ offers to purchase 150bln yen of 1 year JGBs.
BOJ offers to purchase 475bln yen of 1-3 year JGBs.
BOJ offers to purchase 475bln yen of 3-5 year JGBs.
Market reaction
USD/JPY was last seen trading at 144.20, up 0.07% on the day, littie changed by the above BOJ’s operation.
