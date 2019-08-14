BOJ now more likely to ease further - Reuters poll

The probability of the Bank of Japan (BOJ) easing further has increased after its July policy meeting, according to 21 of 38 economists in the Aug. 2-13 poll by Reuters.
Last month, the BOJ said it would ease policy "without hesitation" if external risks derail the progress toward the 2% price objective.
Key points (source: Reuters)
12 economists predicted that further easing would happen as early as September and ten forecast October.
Fourteen economists forecast the BOJ would allow for greater fluctuation in the 10-year Japanese government bond yield.
Three economists predicted the central bank would further lower its negative interest rates.
25 of 37 economists predicted a level below 100 yen to the dollar will cause the BOJ to ease further.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Upside capped by 6-week long descending trend-line
Having registered another failure to cross six-week-old descending trend-line, EUR/USD trades near 1.1180 during Wednesday morning in Asia. 4H 100MA becomes the immediate support to watch.
GBP/USD shows less reaction to latest Brexit headlines
GBP/USD keeps taking the rounds to two-day long ascending support-line while trading near 1.2060 during Wednesday’s Asian session. Rebel MPs readying for early-September action.
USD/JPY: Heavy on 106.00 amid lower S&P futures, poor China data
USD/JPY dropped from near 106.75 in early trades, now holding the lower ground near 106.30 region. The spot remains dragged down by upbeat Japanese macro data, concerns over the Hong Kong unrest and poor Chinese data dump.
Gold: Flat lined near $1,500, Tuesday's spinning top indicates bullish exhaustion
Gold is currently trading largely unchanged on the day at $1,500 and could drop to the 10-day moving average support at $1,484 during the day, as signs of bull market exhaustion have emerged on the daily chart.
UK inflation preview: Did the pound's fall lift prices? Three scenarios for GBP/USD
UK inflation has likely remained close to the BOE's 2% target in July. Sterling's recent slump will likely push future prices higher. GBP/USD may ignore any surprising rise amid Brexit concerns.