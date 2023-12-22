BoJ Minutes: To keep sustaining Yield Curve Control to support wage growth

The Bank of Japan (BoJ) Board members shared their views on monetary policy outlook and Yield Curve Control (YCC), per the BoJ Minutes of the October meeting.
Key quotes
“Members agreed need to patiently maintain the current easy policy.”
“Several members said must sustain YCC to continue supporting wage growth.”
“Another member said must confirm wage, inflation cycle in determining whether sustained achievement of price goal can be eyed.”
“One member said the chance of Japan achieving sustained 2% inflation heightening, BOJ must gradually adjust the degree of monetary easing.”
“Several members said Japan's price developments might become a factor pushing up long-term interest rates.”
“One member said 10-year JGB yield may reach 1% depending on US Treasury market, domestic price developments.”
“Many members said side-effects on markets, corporate funding could become large if the BOJ keeps tight control on JGB yield.”
“Several members said making YCC flexible would help diminish speculative moves in the market, make the framework more sustainable.”
Market reaction
Following the BoJ Minutes, USD/JPY was down 0.11% on the day at 142.07.
Bank of Japan FAQs
What is the Bank of Japan?
The Bank of Japan (BoJ) is the Japanese central bank, which sets monetary policy in the country. Its mandate is to issue banknotes and carry out currency and monetary control to ensure price stability, which means an inflation target of around 2%.
What has been the Bank of Japan’s policy?
The Bank of Japan has embarked in an ultra-loose monetary policy since 2013 in order to stimulate the economy and fuel inflation amid a low-inflationary environment. The bank’s policy is based on Quantitative and Qualitative Easing (QQE), or printing notes to buy assets such as government or corporate bonds to provide liquidity. In 2016, the bank doubled down on its strategy and further loosened policy by first introducing negative interest rates and then directly controlling the yield of its 10-year government bonds.
How do Bank of Japan’s decisions influence the Japanese Yen?
The Bank’s massive stimulus has caused the Yen to depreciate against its main currency peers. This process has exacerbated more recently due to an increasing policy divergence between the Bank of Japan and other main central banks, which have opted to increase interest rates sharply to fight decades-high levels of inflation. The BoJ’s policy of holding down rates has led to a widening differential with other currencies, dragging down the value of the Yen.
Is the Bank of Japan’s ultra-loose policy likely to change soon?
A weaker Yen and the spike in global energy prices have led to an increase in Japanese inflation, which has exceeded the BoJ’s 2% target. Still, the Bank judges that the sustainable and stable achievement of the 2% target has not yet come in sight, so any sudden change in the current policy looks unlikely.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats toward 1.1000 as trading volume thins out
EUR/USD lost its traction and declined toward 1.1000 after rising to a multi-month high above 1.1040 on soft US PCE inflation data in the early American session. Trading conditions continue to thin out as markets head into the Christmas break.
GBP/USD clings to modest daily gains above 1.2700
After a choppy opening to the European session on mixed data releases from the UK, GBP/USD stabilized in positive territory above 1.2700. Following softer-than-expected PCE inflation figures, the US Dollar struggles to find demand.
Gold advances above $2,060 as US yields push lower
Gold price extended its daily uptrend and rose to a fresh multi-week high above $2,060. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays in negative territory below 3.9% after soft US PCE inflation data, allowing XAU/USD to gather bullish momentum.
Bitcoin price thrives above $44,000 as market expects SEC greenlight on Spot BTC ETF by January 10
Bitcoin price sustained above $44,200 on Friday. The largest asset by market capitalization held on to its gains from the week as the market ushers in the report of likely Spot Bitcoin ETF approval by the SEC.
Week ahead – Markets wind down for holidays, mind the liquidity gap
Quiet week ahead as FX markets enter holiday season. Spotlight will fall mostly on some Japanese releases. Most importantly, liquidity will be in short supply.