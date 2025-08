BoJ Minutes say will continue raising policy rate if economy, prices move in line forecast

A weaker Yen and the spike in global energy prices led to an increase in Japanese inflation, which exceeded the BoJ’s 2% target. The prospect of rising salaries in the country – a key element fuelling inflation – also contributed to the move.

The Bank’s massive stimulus caused the Yen to depreciate against its main currency peers. This process exacerbated in 2022 and 2023 due to an increasing policy divergence between the Bank of Japan and other main central banks, which opted to increase interest rates sharply to fight decades-high levels of inflation. The BoJ’s policy led to a widening differential with other currencies, dragging down the value of the Yen. This trend partly reversed in 2024, when the BoJ decided to abandon its ultra-loose policy stance.

The Bank of Japan embarked in an ultra-loose monetary policy in 2013 in order to stimulate the economy and fuel inflation amid a low-inflationary environment. The bank’s policy is based on Quantitative and Qualitative Easing (QQE), or printing notes to buy assets such as government or corporate bonds to provide liquidity. In 2016, the bank doubled down on its strategy and further loosened policy by first introducing negative interest rates and then directly controlling the yield of its 10-year government bonds. In March 2024, the BoJ lifted interest rates, effectively retreating from the ultra-loose monetary policy stance.

The Bank of Japan (BoJ) is the Japanese central bank, which sets monetary policy in the country. Its mandate is to issue banknotes and carry out currency and monetary control to ensure price stability, which means an inflation target of around 2%.

Many members said inflation somewhat overshooting forecast but must scrutinise economic developments due to downside risk to growth from US tariff policy. One member said must support economy with current rate level as underlying inflation likely to stagnate temporarily. Another member said now is period where we must scrutinise impact of BOJ’s January rate hike on economy, prices. Members shared view BOJ expected to continue raising policy rate if economy, prices move in line with its forecast. A few members said BOJ will likely consider resuming rate hikes once there are prospects trade woes stabilise. One member said rate hike phase may be on pause for time being, but BOJ must respond nimbly, resume rate hike depending on U.S. policy development. One member said BOJ may need to ‘decisively’ adjust degree of monetary support even during period of uncertainty as inflation is moving above expectations. One member said appropriate to keep policy rate at current level for time being as it will take more time to have more clarity on corporate profits, Japan-US trade talks outcome. MOF representative said hopes BOJ takes appropriate, flexible response as needed with due consideration to bond market stability, in tapering its bond buying. One member said the recent sharp rises in super-long yields in major economies warrants attention. A few members said expansionary fiscal policies, loose-monetary policies sought by some countries could moderate pace of slowdown in global economy. A few members said uncertainty remains high but downward pressure on Japan’s economy from US tariff policy may not be as strong as projected in BOJ’s previous meeting. Some members said recent inflation overshooting projections made in April quarterly report due largely to rising rice, food costs. One member said changes in price-setting behaviour becoming embedded in food makers, restaurants so must scrutinise whether this will spread to other sectors. Members shared view impact of past rises in import costs, recent food price rises on inflation likely to dissipate.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.