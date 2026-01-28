BoJ Minutes: Members agree will continue to raise rates if its economic projection materialize

The Bank of Japan (BoJ) board members shared their views on the monetary policy outlook on Wednesday, per the BoJ Minutes of the December meeting.

Key quotes

One member said the risk of waiting another meeting to raise rates would be risky given impact of forex on inflation.



One member stated if real rates deviate from equilibrium for long, that could affect long-term economic growth.



One member said appropriate to adjust degree of monetary support since Japan's real policy rate is extremely low by global standards.



Members shared view monetary conditions will remain accommodative although BOJ pushes up rates at this meeting.



A few members said real interest rate would be deeply negative even after BOJ raises rates to 0.75%.



One member said must scrutinize pros and cons of rate hike and its impact on households and consumption.



Members agreed BOJ will likely continue raising rates if its economic and price projections materialize.



A few members said adjusting degree of monetary support will help stabilise markets and have merits to economy.



Most members said BOJ should not have a preset idea on rate-hike pace, must scrutinize economy, prices and markets when making decision at each meeting.



One member said BOJ should assess various factors, including surveys, when judging whether cycle of moderate rises in wages and inflation is becoming embedded in Japan's economy.



One member said BOJ should raise rates at a pace of once every few months for the time being.

Market reaction to the BoJ Minutes

At the time of writing, USD/JPY is down 1.04% on the day at 152.48.