BOE’s Vlieghe: Outlook for monetary policy is skewed towards adding further stimulus

The risk remains skewed towards adding more monetary stimulus, the Bank of England (BOE) policymaker Gertjan Vlieghe said on Tuesday.
However, he was quick to add that the “MPC is not yet at a point where it can reach conclusion on negative rates.”
Additional quotes
Appears downside risks are starting to materialize.
Risk that negative rates end up being counterproductive to the aims of monetary policy is low.
QE is probably less potent now than in March.
There is quite a way to go before we can say we have recovered.
Evaluating unemployment accurately during the pandemic is a phenomenal challenge.
Difficult to see a scenario where all of the remaining furloughed workers are reintegrated seamlessly into the labor force.
Risks are skewed towards even larger job losses.
Tradeoff between health and economy is much less severe than you might think.
Increased COVID-19 cases are crystallization of downside risks seen by MPC in August.
Speed of the recovery is likely to be slower while the virus prevalence remains a concern.
Indicators related to investment remain very weak indeed.
Market reaction
GBP/USD was last seen probing daily highs of 1.2979, little affected by the dovish comments from the BOE policymaker. The spot is up 0.20% on the day.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits 1.18 on hopes for a US stimulus deal
EUR/USD has advanced to 1.18 as Democrats and Republicans have reportedly narrowed the gap in stimulus talks. The safe-haven dollar is on the back foot and investors are shrugging off concerns about new coronavirus-related lockdowns in Europe.
GBP/USD wobbles around 1.2950 as Brexit drama continues
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2950, off the highs as Brexit talks have yet to officially resume after a seesaw of reports. PM Johnson is set to put the Greater Manchester area under lockdown and US fiscal stimulus talks are eyed.
Gold fades pullback moves to keep familiar range near $1,900
Gold remains mildly offered around $1900 despite keeping the recovery from Thursday’s low flashed earlier in Asia. Three-week-old ascending trend line restricts immediate downside. 200-bar SMA, monthly resistance line probe the bulls.
US Markets React: Gold gains, equities and dollar tumble on stimulus jitters
The stimulus election minute, the most popular dance in Washington, went through another few elaborate rounds on Capitol Hill today with Nancy Pelosi's office reporting progress in afternoon talks with Steven Mnuchin.
WTI jumps back above $41 ahead of API data
The higher-yielding oil once again found fresh bids near the $40.70 region after the risk tone improved amid a recovery in the European stocks and renewed hopes of a US fiscal stimulus aid.