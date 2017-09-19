BoE's Kohn: In many places monetary policy interest rates remains extremely accommodative

BoE's Kohn: In many places monetary policy interest rates remains extremely accommodativeBy Eren Sengezer
Donald Kohn, External member, Financial Policy Committee, Bank of England, delivered his speech titled "Cooperation and coordination across policy domains," with key headlines found below:
- We need to implement and fine tune the post-crisis regulatory reforms. And in many places monetary policy interest rates remains extremely accommodative
- As we transition toward a more normal and sustainable posture for regulatory and monetary policies some of the tensions that called for policy coordination in recent years will abate.
- Monetary policy can contribute to financial stability by acting as gradually and as predictably as allowed by the evolving economic circumstances.
- A resilient financial system will enable monetary policy to continue to unwind the unconventional policies previously put in place.
