BoE's Carney: MonPol cannot prevent weaker real income growth likely to accompany Brexit

BoE's Carney: MonPol cannot prevent weaker real income growth likely to accompany BrexitBy Haresh Menghani
During his opening remarks at the Bank of England's conference, in London, BOE Governor Mark Carney was noted saying that monetary policy cannot prevent weaker real income growth likely to accompany Brexit.
Key quotes:
• Monetary policy can influence how hit to incomes is distributed between job losses and inflation
• Prosperity of the UK will reflect final Brexit arrangements, also Government's fiscal & structural policies
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.