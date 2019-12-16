BoE's Carney: Financial system is ready for Brexit, whatever form it takes

While delivering the Financial Stability Report, Bank of England (BoE) Governor Mark Carney said that the BoE continues to judge that the financial system is ready for Brexit, "whatever form it takes."

"The UK banking system would be resilient to the UK and global recessions are more severe than in the global financial crisis," Carney added, as reported by Reuters.

The GBP/USD pair hasn't yet reacted to Carney's remarks and the pair was last seen trading flat on the day at 1.3327.