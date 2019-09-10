BoE's Carney: Don't see negative interest rates as a tool in UK

Additional comments from Bank of England Governor Mark Carney continues to cross the wires. Below are some key takeaways, as reported by Reuters.

"Three-quarters of UK banks view climate risk as a financial risk."

"I don't see negative interest rates as a tool in the UK."

"Nature of Brexit will have material impact on monetary conditions in UK and must take that into account."

"Central bankers must stay in our lanes as Fed's Powell has said regarding central bank independence."

The GBP/USD pair paid little to mind to these comments and is now trading in the upper half of its daily range near 1.2370, adding 0.2% on the day.