BOE’s Broadbent: Weak STG probably reflects market view post-Brexit

The Bank of England (BOE) Chief economist and MPC member Ben Broadbent is on the wires now, via Reuters, making a scheduled speech on the pound and Brexit at Imperial College, in London.

Main Headlines:

MPC has no particular expectation of forthcoming Brexit negotiations

UK exporters currently in ‘sweet spot’, benefitting from weak STG & unchanged trading rules

Weak pound probably reflects market view post-Brexit

May already be seeing impact of squeeze on retail spending