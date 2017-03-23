BOE’s Broadbent: Weak STG probably reflects market view post-Brexit

BOE’s Broadbent: Weak STG probably reflects market view post-BrexitBy Dhwani Mehta
The Bank of England (BOE) Chief economist and MPC member Ben Broadbent is on the wires now, via Reuters, making a scheduled speech on the pound and Brexit at Imperial College, in London.
Main Headlines:
MPC has no particular expectation of forthcoming Brexit negotiations
UK exporters currently in ‘sweet spot’, benefitting from weak STG & unchanged trading rules
Weak pound probably reflects market view post-Brexit
May already be seeing impact of squeeze on retail spending