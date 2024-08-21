Boeing stock slides following continued engineering setbacks

- BA stock sank more tha 4% on Tuesday.
- On Monday, the FAA issued a directive due to concerns over several 787 models.
- Boeing's 777X test flights hit a snag involving engine mount part cracks.
- Victims' families want Boeing to pay a higher penalty for its deadly 787 MAX software failure.
The Boeing Company (BA) shed 4.2% on Tuesday after the previous day’s headlines threw a wrench into last week’s slight recovery.
Engineering issues have continued to plague the aerospace leader, which hasn’t seemed to catch a break since its famous failures concerning its 737 MAX model over the past decade.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average, of which Boeing is a member, rotated lower on Tuesday, losing 0.15%. However, it outperformed both the S&P 500 and NASDAQ indices.
Dow Jones pulls flat after choppy Tuesday
Boeing stock news
On Monday, Boeing’s management opted to ground its 777X test fleet after discovering cracks in the model’s engine mount setup. The company had just begun test flights for the 777X with US government regulators on board in July.
The plane is already a half decade behind schedule, and now this issue threatens to push the first deliveries back further. Until now, Boeing has been planning on delivering its first 777X units in 2025 and already has 540 orders logged.
On the same day, Monday, the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued an airworthiness directive for Boeing’s 787 Dreamliner. The directive comes in response to an incident in March when a LATAM Airlines 787 Dreamliner dove violently mid-flight, injuring about 50 passengers in the process.
The US regulator said it found that the issues stemmed from a sudden disconnection of the auto-pilot due to an issue with the captain’s seat. The regulator ordered airlines to run tests of their 787-8, 787-9 and 787-10 Dreamliner variants.
On the flipside, the US State Department this week also approved a $3.5 billion sale of Apache helicopters to the government of South Korea. Boeing produces Apache helicopters due to its acquisition of McDonnell Douglas back in 1997.
Boeing was back in the news last week when families of victims of 737 MAX crashes in Ethiopia and Indonesia asked a Texas judge to deny a criminal plea agreement by the company. Boeing agreed in July to pay more than $243 million in criminal damages due to hiding deficiencies in the 737 MAX software from federal regulators. Victims' families, however, want the judge to order a heavier fine.
Dow Jones FAQs
The Dow Jones Industrial Average, one of the oldest stock market indices in the world, is compiled of the 30 most traded stocks in the US. The index is price-weighted rather than weighted by capitalization. It is calculated by summing the prices of the constituent stocks and dividing them by a factor, currently 0.152. The index was founded by Charles Dow, who also founded the Wall Street Journal. In later years it has been criticized for not being broadly representative enough because it only tracks 30 conglomerates, unlike broader indices such as the S&P 500.
Many different factors drive the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The aggregate performance of the component companies revealed in quarterly company earnings reports is the main one. US and global macroeconomic data also contributes as it impacts on investor sentiment. The level of interest rates, set by the Federal Reserve (Fed), also influences the DJIA as it affects the cost of credit, on which many corporations are heavily reliant. Therefore, inflation can be a major driver as well as other metrics which impact the Fed decisions.
Dow Theory is a method for identifying the primary trend of the stock market developed by Charles Dow. A key step is to compare the direction of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) and the Dow Jones Transportation Average (DJTA) and only follow trends where both are moving in the same direction. Volume is a confirmatory criteria. The theory uses elements of peak and trough analysis. Dow’s theory posits three trend phases: accumulation, when smart money starts buying or selling; public participation, when the wider public joins in; and distribution, when the smart money exits.
There are a number of ways to trade the DJIA. One is to use ETFs which allow investors to trade the DJIA as a single security, rather than having to buy shares in all 30 constituent companies. A leading example is the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA). DJIA futures contracts enable traders to speculate on the future value of the index and Options provide the right, but not the obligation, to buy or sell the index at a predetermined price in the future. Mutual funds enable investors to buy a share of a diversified portfolio of DJIA stocks thus providing exposure to the overall index.
Boeing stock chart
Boeing stock sure looks like a loser. Though it is already trading in the vicinity of this year's lows in the lower half of the $160s, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) still looks neutral. Any bottom feeders should wait until the RSI drops below 30 before adding shares.
The 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) is once again trading beneath the 50-day SMA, which is itself below the 200-day counterpart. This demonstrates the deep downtrend that Boeing finds itself in. BA shares will need to overcome the 200-day at $197 before mainstream traders will decide to take another look.
Boeing daily stock chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds below 1.1150 amid cautious mood, all eyes on FOMC Minutes
The EUR/USD pair loses momentum around 1.1120, snapping the three-day winning streak during the early European session on Wednesday. The cautious mood in the markets ahead of the July Federal Open Market Committee Minutes meeting minutes on Wednesday provides some support for the Greenback.
GBP/USD holds position above 1.3000 with testing yearly highs
GBP/USD halts its four-day winning streak, trading around 1.3020 during Wednesday’s Asian session. The daily chart analysis shows the pair is trending upwards within an ascending channel pattern, suggesting a bullish bias.
Gold remains poised to test $2,550, with eyes on Fed Minutes
Gold price is on the front foot above $2,510 in Wednesday’s Asian trading, consolidating the previous upsurge to a new all-time high of $2,532. Gold traders take account of broad risk-aversion and refrain from placing fresh bets ahead of the Minutes of the US Federal Reserve July meeting due later on Wednesday.
Bitcoin price consolidates in $57,000 to $62,000 band
Bitcoin and Ethereum prices are expected to drop after struggling to break through critical resistance levels, and momentum indicators show bearish biases. In contrast, Ripple is showing stability near its daily support level of $0.544, suggesting a possible rebound.
The rally wagon hits a speed bump
The rally wagon has finally hit a speed bump, with US stocks dipping after an impressive 8-day sprint. Maybe it's just a case of the market catching its breath, biding time as the anticipation builds for Fed Chair Powell’s grand entrance at the Jackson Hole showdown.