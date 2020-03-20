BOE suspends 2020 annual stress tests for banks

In the latest statement released on its website, the Bank of England (BOE) announced the suspension of all the stress tests for banks in 2020.
The central bank announced some supervisory and prudential measures to address the challenges posed by the coronavirus outbreak.
Additional points
Pausing stress test exploratory scenarios on liquidity, climate risk.
The UK banking system resilient to deep recession.
