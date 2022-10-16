BoE Gov Bailey: Stronger rates response needed to fight inflation, GBP/USD back above 1.1230 pre-open

Reuters reported that the Bank of England Governor Andrew said on Saturday that inflationary pressures might require a stronger interest rates response from the central bank than it had envisioned in August."We will not hesitate to raise interest rates to meet the inflation target," Bailey said at an event on the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund Meetings in Washington.
"And, as things stand today, my best guess is that inflationary pressures will require a stronger response than we perhaps thought in August."
The remarks would be expected to support GBP/USD in the open. Early prices are showing GBP/USD rising by 0.58% into the 1.1230s in thin markets.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD looks to stabilize above 1.1200 in volatile day
GBP/USD managed to recover above 1.1200 during the American trading hours as investors digested the latest political headlines from the UK. Truss confirmed the U-turn on the corporate tax increase and announced Jeremy Hunt is appointed as the new finance minister.
EUR/USD eases ahead of the weekly close as risk-off leads
EUR/USD peaked at 0.9771 following the mixed macroeconomic data releases from the US. Retail Sales remained virtually unchanged in September but the 5-year Consumer Inflation Expectation of the UoM's survey climbed to 2.9% from 2.7%. Dollar advances as stocks slide, reflecting a dismal mood.
Gold stays deep in red below $1,650 as US yields push higher
Gold is having a difficult time staging a rebound and trading deep in negative territory below $1,650. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 1% on the day at 4% following the consumer sentiment and retail sales data from the US, weighing on XAU/USD.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Is this the start of BTC’s journey to $28,000?
Bitcoin price witnesses a massive surge in volatility after the release of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) on Thursday. An initial drop in price is later taken over by buyers, resulting in a sharp move to the upside.
Tesla rises as markets stage massive recovery
Tesla (TSLA) followed markets in making a sharp u-turn and reversing higher on Thursday following another hot CPI report from the US. Tesla shares closed up 2% at $221.72.