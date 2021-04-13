BoE: Chief Economist Haldane to step down after June's meeting

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer

The Bank of England (MPC) announced on Tuesday that Chief Economist Andy Haldane will quit his position and step down from the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) after June's meeting, as reported by Reuters.

"Andy Haldane will become the Chief Executive of the Royal Society for Arts, Manufactures and Commerce," the BoE further added.

Market reaction

The British pound weakened modestly against its major rivals after this headline. As of writing, the GBP/USD pair was trading at 1.3707, losing 0.25% on a daily basis. 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Stop losing your money! 
Learn to trade with us!

24/7 signals + Webinars    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD hits three-week high after US data

EUR/USD hits three-week high after US data

EUR/USD has surged well above 1.19, as markets have reassessed US inflation data, which marginally beat estimates. Elevated expectations have triggered a "sell the fact" response on the dollar. Updates on J&J's vaccine issues are awaited.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD stabilizes above 1.3720 after mixed figures

GBP/USD stabilizes above 1.3720 after mixed figures

GBP/USD is trading below 1.3750 after UK GDP figures for February missed with 0.4% and despite Britain's successful vaccination campaign. The currency pair has been under pressure as the dollar strengthens across the board alongside yields. US inflation beat estimates.

GBP/USD News

BTC and ETH reach record highs, while XRP begins to catch up

BTC and ETH reach record highs, while XRP begins to catch up

Bitcoin price hit a new all-time high at $63,287 ahead of Coinbase IPO. Ethereum price also formed a new all-time high of $2,229 and remains extremely bullish. XRP price is up by 170% in the past two weeks as it seems Ripple will win the SEC lawsuit.

Read more

Advanced Micro Devices price feeling weight of sector shortages

Advanced Micro Devices price feeling weight of sector shortages

AMD is a semiconductor company, one of the sectors suffering from shortages. Firm is struggling for momentum as a result of negative sentiment. AMD shares suffered on Monday with a loss of 5%.

Read more

XAU/USD regains traction, tests $1,740

XAU/USD regains traction, tests $1,740

XAU/USD reversed its direction after dropping toward $1,720. Renewed USD weakness is providing a boost to XAU/USD. Next hurdle on the upside is located at $1,740 ahead of $1,745.

Gold News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures