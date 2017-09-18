BoC's Lane: Data show growth in Canada is becoming more broadly based, self-sustaining

BoC's Lane: Data show growth in Canada is becoming more broadly based, self-sustainingBy Eren Sengezer
Timothy Lane, Deputy Governor of the Bank of Canada, delivered his prepared remarks before the Saskatoon Regional Economic Development Authority, with key headlines (via Reuters) found below:
- Economic data show growth in Canada is becoming more broadly based, self-sustaining
- We will be paying close attention to how economy responds to higher interest rates, stronger c$
- Seeing widespread strength in business investment, exports, along with global economic expansion
- Possibility of material protectionist shift, particularly on possible changes to NAFTA, is key source of uncertainty for Canada's economic outlook
- Trade negotiation outcomes could have implications for economy, which we would need to consider in conducting monetary policy
- Given complexity of effects of material changes, we cannot adjust monetary policy in anticipation of these risks
- We will be watching trade developments and implications for exports, business investment very closely
- Canada's openness to international trade is important determinant of economic growth potential
- If trading rules are changed in way that undermines economic benefits, result would be lost external demand for exports, lower potential growth for Canada, trading partners
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.