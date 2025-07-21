BoC surveys show business fears of tariff impacts are easing

The Bank of Canada (BoC) released triplicate survey reports on Monday, with the Q2 Business Outlook Survey showing less direct tariff impact in Q2 compared to Q1, while the BoC Business Leaders' Pulse showed less export-focused firms expect worst-case tariff scenarios than before. The BoC's Survey of Consumer Expectations also showed that despite improvements, the average Canadian consumer overwhelmingly expects to face recession conditions in the next year.
Key highlights
- Tariffs and related uncertainty continue to have major impacts on businesses' outlooks.
- Most firms expect to maintain current staffing levels and limit investment to regular maintenance over the next 12 months.
- 23% of firms expect inflation to be above 3% for the next 2 years, unchanged from Q1.
- 43% of firms expect lower labor costs over the next 12 months, 9% see higher labor costs.
- Consumer 5-year inflation expectations have risen to 3.45%.
- 24% of firms reported outright decline in sales over previous 12 months, down from 28% in Q1.
- 28% of firms expect Canada to be in a recession over the next year, down from 32% in Q1.
- Balance of opinion on indicators of future sales drops to -6 from +22 in Q1.
- 64.5% of Canadian consumers expect a recession in the next 12 months, down slightly from Q1's 66.5%.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD climbs further, surpasses 1.1700
EUR/USD regains its grin at the start of the week, rising past the 1.1700 hurdle, or three-day highs. The uncertainty around the Federal Reserve's rate-cutting path and a US-EU trade deal puts the US Dollar on the defensive, providing support for the pair in the absence of high-quality economic data releases.
GBP/USD picks up pace past 1.3500, six-day highs
GBP/USD recoups some of its recent losses and advance to multi-day highs north of the 1.3500 level on Monday. The improved market attitude makes it difficult for the Greenback to find demand at the start of the week, enabling Cable to restore its upward momentum.
Gold reaches five-week tops above $3,400
Gold prices have started the week on a positive foot, briefly rising past the key $3,400 mark per troy ounce on Monday. In the absence of important data releases, the generalised weakness in US yields and broad-based USD weakness continue to provide support for the yellow metal.
Five fundamentals for the week: Intense trade talks and ECB rate decision stand out Premium
Will trade tensions worsen? There is a risk of deterioration ahead of the August 1 deadline, especially in talks between the United States (US) and the European Union (EU). An interest rate decision in the old continent and several economic figures are also of interest.
China’s first-half growth remains on track, though activity data signals caution
China's second-quarter GDP beat forecasts again with a 5.2% year-on-year growth, driven by strong trade and industrial production. Yet sharper-than-expected slowdowns in fixed-asset investment and retail sales and falling property prices are a concern.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.