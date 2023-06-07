BoC Preview: Forecasts from six major banks, rates unchanged but hawkish bias

The BoC will opt to keep rates on hold at 4.50% for the third meeting in a row. If inflation trends remain elevated and activity remains resilient, there certainly remains a risk the BoC will raise its policy rate further beyond 4.50%. However, in our view, the more relevant debate is how quickly the BoC turns to monetary easing in the quarters ahead. With our expectation for the Fed to begin monetary easing in 2024, and with inflation in Canada slowing down steadily but gradually, we also now expect BoC rate cuts to be delayed until the first quarter of next year, compared to our previous forecast for rate cuts to begin in Q4-2023.

With consistently stronger than expected activity and stably too strong inflation, the 4.50% level of policy rates is unlikely restrictive enough to slow activity and bring inflation back to 2%. As a result, the BoC is expected to raise rates again by 25 bps. Guidance in the policy statement will be important, although we do not anticipate many changes here. Guidance should continue to be that the Governing Council ‘remains prepared to raise the policy rate further if needed to return inflation to the 2% target’. Leaving guidance unchanged could be interpreted as somewhat hawkish.

We’re looking for the BoC to maintain the overnight target at 4.5%. Recent headline data has hardly been reassuring but we still believe a modicum of patience is needed/warranted to get a better assessment of the apparent rebound in inflation, housing and GDP will be sustained. It’s also worth highlighting that a new MPR will not be unveiled alongside the decision. That by no means precludes a rate hike but means there wouldn’t be a Macklem-Rogers press conference or fresh economic/inflation projections to support a potential rate increase. While there will be a BoC speech and press conference the day after the decision, it’ll be Deputy Governor Paul Beaudry at the podium. Again, one would assume that a resumption of tightening would warrant having the BoC’s top dog(s) deliver the news, smoothing over any interpretational issues, should they arise. Nonetheless, the Bank hasn’t shied away from unpredictability over the past year and while we lean towards no change, this is not a high conviction forecast. Investors beware, this is very much a ‘live’ meeting.

The economy’s resilient start to 2023 likely has the Bank of Canada actively considering raising interest rates. But we think it will ultimately maintain the pause in hikes that began in January, keeping the overnight rate steady at 4.5% for now.

We expect the BoC to leave the policy rate at 4.5%, but after stronger-than-expected consumer price inflation and GDP and with the labour data remaining robust, we cannot rule out a surprise interest rate increase. A hawkish hold should be enough to keep the Canadian Dollar supported.

We look for the BoC to step off the sidelines with another 25 bps hike to 4.75% in June. Economic data has remained resilient, and the Bank's conditional pause is looking less tenable without clear evidence of a material slowdown in the first half of 2023. We look for a relatively hawkish statement, with the Bank leaving the door open to further tightening in the coming months.

BoC is expected to keep interest rates steady at 4.5% but may show readiness for further rate hikes if needed. Updated macro forecasts will not be released until the July meeting.

The Bank of Canada (BoC) is set to announce its Interest Rate Decision on Wednesday, May 7 at 14:00 GMT and as we get closer to the release time, here are the expectations as forecast by the economists and researchers of six major banks, regarding the upcoming announcement.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.