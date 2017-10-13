BoC: Pause, then gradual – Scotiabank

Analysts at Scotiabank, suggest that the BoC is expected to hike by 25bps in December and twice more in 2018 around April and October timelines.

Key Quotes

“In timing the next hike, the risk is skewed toward later than December rather than sooner. By 2019, a neutral policy rate range of 2–2.5% is forecast for this cycle.”

“Governor Poloz’s recent speech and press conference continue to leave the door open to further rate hikes while also indicating some patience and data dependence. In reference to how tightening involves more than just reversing the two cuts in 2015, Poloz stated that “At a minimum, that additional stimulus is no longer needed.”

“Briefly summarized, a pause was signalled by a) stating that the BoC will “feel our way cautiously”, b) indicating nothing “mechanical in our approach to monetary policy” which leans against a straight line of uninterrupted policy moves in anticipation of model-based developments, c) flagging still-soft wage data, d) indicating uncertainty over the investment cycle and its influences upon spare capacity and hence inflation pressures, and d) indicating uncertainty toward the “cause, size and persistence” of currency movements and associated effects.”

“The reasons for a tightening bias continue to include: