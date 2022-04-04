BoC Business Outlook Survey: Q1 indicator dips to 4.98 from record high 5.9 in Q4 2021

The Bank of Canada just released its latest Business Outlook Survey (BOS) and the headline indicator dipped back to 4.98 in Q1 2022 from the record high of 5.9 it hit in Q4 2021. The BOS survey was conducted before Russia's invasion of Ukraine and a special survey that was conducted in March showed that about half of firms said they expected to impacted by the war, mostly through higher commodity prices.
Additional Takeaways:
- 81% of firms reported capacity pressures related to labor or supply chain challenges, a new record high.
- Firms expect significant growth in wages, input prices and output prices due to persistent capacity pressures and strong demand, while there were widespread plans to increase investment spending and add staff.
- Firms continued to expect strong sales growth but at a more moderate pace than over the past year.
- Businesses tied to hard-to-distance services anticipate significant increases in their sales as restrictions related to the Covid‑19 pandemic ease.
- The balance of opinion on indicators of future sales growth fell to 39 in Q1 from 57 in Q4 2021.
- 70% of firms said they expect inflation to be above 3% over the next two years, up from 67% in Q4 2021, though most predicted that it will return close to the BoC's target within 3 years.
- In its special survey on the impact of the Ukraine war, firms said they expect input costs to be hit by higher energy and commodity prices, further supply chain disruptions and many said they plan to pass cost increases on to customers.
- Moreover, several businesses, predominantly those tied to energy and other commodities, expect higher sales.
- In a separate BoC survey of Consumer Expectations, expectations for 1-year ahead inflation increased slightly in Q1 2022 to 5.07% from 4.89% in Q4 2021, with most respondents expecting strong spending growth to continue.
- Despite greater concerns about inflation today, longer-term expectations have remained stable and are below pre-pandemic levels, the Consumer Expectations survey revealed.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends slide on dollar strength, trades below 1.1000
EUR/USD has faced renewed bearish pressure in the American session and declined below 1.1000. With the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield pushing higher, the dollar continues to gather strength against its major rivals and the US Dollar Index advances toward 99.00.
GBP/USD holds above 1.3100 on BOE commentary
GBP/USD has staged a recovery after having tested 1.3100 earlier in the day. Although the dollar keeps its footing on Monday, the British pound stays resilient. BOE Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe reiterated that further monetary tightening may be necessary.
Gold clings to modest daily gains near $1,930
The uncertainty over Ukraine assisted gold to reverse an early dip to the multi-day low. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield, however, rises more than 2% on Monday, limiting XAU/USD's upside and forcing the pair to fluctuate around $1,930.
Why Dogecoin price consolidation can result in explosive rally
Dogecoin price shows signs of moving higher as it holds above a crucial support level. This sideways movement is likely to result in an exponential run-up that shatters immediate hurdles.
TWTR soars as Elon Musk buys stake
News broke this morning that Tesla boss Elon Musk has purchased a 9.2% stake in Twitter. The news immediately saw TWTR stock soar and rally strongly.