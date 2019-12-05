Analysts at National Bank Financial point out that the Bank of Canada left the overnight rate unchanged at 1.75% yesterday.
Key Quotes
‘While the central bank says ongoing trade conflicts and related uncertainty “remain the biggest source of risk to the outlook”, it was encouraged by “nascent evidence that the global economy is stabilizing”.’
“Statement from the Bank of Canada was arguably more upbeat than the message put out last October. Upward revisions to Canadian GDP were not directly mentioned by the central bank, although emphasis on “resilience” of the economy suggests the BoC is now more comfortable about the Canadian outlook. As such, unlike in October, the option of rate cuts were probably not on the table at this meeting.”
“In addition to being forced to raise its 2019 GDP growth forecast for Canada (because of the better-than-expected handoff from 2018Q4), the central bank may also have to upgrade the 2020 outlook as it incorporates fiscal policy in January’s Monetary Policy Report. Of course, that assumes the global economic outlook does not deteriorate from here e.g. trade tensions intensify. All told, we remain comfortable with our forecast of a steady overnight rate over the near to medium term.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD mute just below 1.1100 post-US data
US data just released was generally encouraging as unemployment claims decreased to 203K in the week ended Nov.20, while the trade deficit shrank to $47.2B in October. EU data disappointed, yet the pair holds on to weekly gains.
GBP/USD extends its gains toward 1.3150 amid election speculation
GBP/USD has hit a fresh 7-month high closer to 1.3150 as markets are increasing their bets that the Conservatives win a landslide victory. Trade headlines are also of interest.
Crypto market is changing and not only in prices
2019 leaves behind some failed institutional initiatives. 2020 promises a State of the Art infrastructure to take crypto trading to the next level. Yesterday's "Pump and Dump" can be repeated in the next few hours.
Gold holds steady near $1475, weaker USD lends some support
Gold struggled to capitalize on the attempted intraday positive move and is currently placed near the lower end of its daily range, around the $1475 region.
USD/JPY: quiet consolidation ahead of US employment data
Moderate optimism about the US and China reaching a trade deal. USD/JPY sellers aligned around the 109.00 figure, bullish only above 109.30.