BNTX Stock Price Today: Pfizer-BioNTech prepare for Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA on Thursday

NASDAQ:BNTX falls during the trading session but rebounds after hours.

Canada is the most recent country to authorize the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for use.

Pfizer and BioNTech pulled back after reported allergic reactions after receiving the vaccine in the UK.

NASDAQ:BNTX did not have the day it was expected to on the eve of the FDA approving one of the most important vaccines of our lifetimes. The stock retreated by 4.14% on Wednesday, amidst a myriad of causes including a global market selloff as well as reported adverse reactions to its vaccine. Shares are still just below all-time highs and have a chance to rebound tomorrow if all goes smoothly with the FDA.

BioNTech and Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) fell on Wednesday, a day after the first doses of the vaccine were delivered to people in the United Kingdom. Some people reported allergic reactions and although most medical professionals are downplaying this as a typical reaction to any vaccine, investors were not as easily convinced. The two biotech companies did mention that the vaccine may have some adverse effects on people with a history of serious allergies, or people who have reacted to vaccines in the past. Most allergic reactions are said to occur from the non-medicinal parts of the vaccine, so much of this was expected by health officials around the world.

BNTX stock forecast

Health Canada became the latest country to authorize BioNTech and Pfizer’s vaccine on Wednesday but did mention they are monitoring the allergic reaction news closely. Canada has also ordered vaccines from Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) and Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) so if more complications arise with BioNTech’s vaccine, there are plenty of other companies that are willing to step up. Investors await the news tomorrow from the FDA although all indications are that the vaccine will be approved without a hitch.