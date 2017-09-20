Blue House: Trump's warning to N. Korea 'firm and specific'By Dhwani Mehta
The office of South Korean President Moon Jae-in, Blue House, responded to the US President Trump’s speech to the United Nations (UN), where he warned he would “totally destroy” North Korea if threatened.
The presidential Blue House’s statement read: “We view the speech as portraying a firm and specific stance on the key issues regarding keeping peace and safety that the international community and the United Nations are faced with.”
