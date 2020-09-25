BLNK Stock Price and Forecast: Blink Charging Co. falls again as excitement over EV charge station announcement wears off

- NASDAQ:BLNK trades flat and falls 0.26% despite broader markets gaining.
- Blink announced that it had successfully installed more EV charging stations than expected over the past few months.
- California Governor announces no combustion engine vehicles will be sold in California after 2035.
NASDAQ:BLNK has traded sideways over the past few months as investor excitement for the electric vehicle (EV) charging station firm has waned since late June. The stock jumped by nearly 25% on Tuesday but has traded down lately, as the initial excitement over the company’s announcement has been tempered. Shares are still up over 190% over the past 52-weeks but it finds itself trading below its 50-day average, even after the spike on Tuesday.
Blink Charging Co. announced that despite the difficulties of working during the COVID-19 pandemic, it was still able to install 539 EV charging stations around the world which represents a 100% increase in installations year-over-year. Of these 539 new stations, 300 were in the United States which is readying itself for a shift towards an electric vehicle landscape. On Wednesday, California Governor Gavin Newsome announced that the state would cease selling gas-powered vehicles by the year 2035. Appropriately, 37% of the 300 new charging stations were deployed to California alone.
BLNK stock news
The announcements by both Blink and Governor Newsome were well-timed with electric vehicle industry leader Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) holding its Battery Day and shareholders meeting on the same day. The future is indeed bright for the sector and bargain investors may don't want to miss the opportunity now to take a small position in the company to get in on the ground floor. The stock is now at a 47% discount off its 52-week highs and if Blink is able to continue to deploy charging stations around the world, we should see revenues increasing in time.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops to lows below 1.1650 amid resurgent dollar's demand
EUR/USD is off the highs, back in the red below 1.1650, as the US dollar regains ground across the board. The greenback's haven demand resurfaced amid mixed performance in the European indices. US Durable Goods data in focus.
GBP/USD reverses below 1.2750 amid US dollar comeback
GBP/USD extends the retreat below 1.2750, as the US dollar makes a comeback amid a cautious market mood. The cable briefly regained 1.28 after an EU official reportedly said that the tide may be turning despite no big breakthroughs.
Gold on the defensive, below $1870 level amid stronger USD
Gold struggled to capitalize on the previous day’s modest bounce from two-month lows. The prevalent USD buying interest capped the upside for the dollar-denominated commodity. A turnaround in the equity markets, sliding US bond yields might help limit deeper losses.
Binance blacklisted in Russia
The Russian Roskomnadzor (the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information, Technology, and Mass Media) added the cryptocurrency exchange Binance to the blacklist.
WTI: Sellers continue to lurk near $40.80
WTI (futures on NYMEX) turns south towards the $40 mark in the European session, having faced rejection above $40.50 on several occasions.