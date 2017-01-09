Bitcoin reaches fresh all-time high on Friday, inches closer to $5000 threshold

Bitcoin continues to gain value on Friday with the BTC/USD pair reaching its record high a couple of minutes ago at $4850, where it was gaining more than $100, or 2.5%, on a daily basis.

Since the start of the week, bitcoin increased more than $200 in value while the took nearly 50% market share of all cryptocurrencies according to the latest available data on coinmarketcap.com. Commenting on this week's record setting rally, "bitcoin’s growth and most recent spike, have been attributed in part to many Wall Street investors starting to explore the digital currency after it overcame its scaling civil war on Aug. 1," said Darryn Pollock, an author at cointelegraph.com.