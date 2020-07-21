- Bitcoin is in the same league as gold and silver.
- The technical picture implies the sell-off before the strong recovery.
Bitcoin may be on the verge of an explosive upside move, the founder of Hayman Capital Management Kyle Bass believes. He expects the first digital currency to follow the lead of gold and silver on their move to new highs as global money printing policies will force investors to seek alternative tools to protect their capital from inflation.
Last year, Bass suggested that Hong Kong millennials used Bitcoin for the purpose of capital flight. How this asset will serve as a hedge against inflation caused by massive monetary injections.
In a recent tweet he put Bitcoin in the same league as gold and silver:
Silver, Gold, Bitcoin, etc all look to be ready to make explosive moves higher given the sheer amount of money printing going on around the world. Here is a chart or front-month silver going back 10 years.
BTC/USD: Technical picture
Bitcoin was locked in a tight range for too long; however, the bulls woke up and pushed the price of the first digital asset above the local resistance of $9,200 and towards 50-day SMA at $9,350. At the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands at $9,400, having gained over 2.6% since the start of the day.
Now the local support is created by the above-mentioned 50-day SMA. Once it is out of the way, the sell-off is likely to gain traction with the next focus on $9,230 ( the middle line of the 1-hour Bollinger Band) and the broken channel resistance at $9,200. The major bearish target is created by psychological $9,000, reinforced by 100-day SMA and the lower line of the daily Bollinger Band.
BTC/USD 1-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidating its gains amid fiscal stimulus speculation
EUR/USD has been consolidating its gains above 1.15 after hitting an 18-month high of 1.1547, underpinned by the EU recovery fund accord. Uncertainty about US fiscal stimulus and US coronavirus figures are weighing on the pair.
Gold eases from multi-year tops, still well bid above $1850
Gold continued scaling higher for the fourth consecutive session on Wednesday. The move-up was fueled by concerns over the continuous rise in COVID-19 cases. A subdued USD demand remained supportive of the bid tone around the metal.
GBP/USD trading off the highs amid concerns about UK relations with China, EU
GBP/USD is trading around 1.27, off the highs. Closer US-UK coordination against China and reports that Britain could abandon Brexit talks are weighing on sterling. Advances toward a coronavirus vaccine had boosted the pound earlier in the week.
Forex Today: Dollar licking its wounds, gold shines, US coronavirus cases eyed after Trump's U-turn
The US dollar is licking its wounds, precious metals are holding their massive gains while stocks are stable. Markets have been encouraged by the EU recovery accord, vaccine hopes, and progress on the US fiscal stimulus. Updated COVID-19 statistics and US politics are of interest.
WTI: Eyes recovery of post-API losses above $41.00
WTI bounces of $41.45 after bulls step back from $42.52, the fresh high since March 06. US API Weekly Crude Oil Stock surged beyond -8.322M prior to 7.544M. Last Wednesday’s top offer immediate support, buyers can aim for six-week-old resistance line.