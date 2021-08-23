Biden warns of ongoing danger in evacuatiing Kabul

US President Joe Biden has warned that there is a long way to go and a lot could still go wrong'' with respect to evacuation Afghanistan.
Biden has warned of possible terror attacks and acknowledged that he may be forced to push back his deadline for leaving Afghanistan.
In a televised address from the White House, Biden said the administration's first priority in Kabul is getting American citizens out as soon as possible.
"It's an incredible operation," Biden said. But, he added, "the evacuation of thousands of people from Kabul is going to be hard and painful" no matter when it began. "There is no way to evacuate this many people without pain and loss," Biden said.
''Biden, speaking Sunday at the White House, declined to give details about “tactical changes we’re making” given the developments, saying it was “still a dangerous operation.” Meanwhile, the nation’s exiled central bank chief says Afghanistan’s new Taliban-led government faces a series of shocks that will likely lead to a weaker currency, faster inflation and capital controls,'' Bloomberg wrote.
Meanwhile, planes that are leaving from Kabul with civilians have been cited as a risk in terms of terror threats,.
However, they are landing in military bases and transit centres around the world and not flying directly into the US.
The US is conducting security screening for anyone who is not a US citizen or a lawful permanent resident, Biden said.
"Once screened and cleared, we will welcome these Afghans who helped us in the war effort over the last twenty years, to their new home in the United States of America. Because that's who we are. That's who America is."
Markets are keeping eye on the situation.
Financial market indices reacted negatively to the news last week, with investors keenly watching to see how the world leaders would react to the situation.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bearish momentum intact below 1.1700
EUR/USD edges lower in the Asian trading hours as the week begins. The pair moves in a very narrow trade band with no meaningful traction. On the daily chart, after making a high at 1.1908 on July 30, the pair has been under strong selling pressure.
GBP/USD: Bears poised to challenge July’s low at 1.3571
The GBP/USD pair extended its decline on Friday, settling in the 1.3620 price zone, as demand for the pound was undermined by poor UK data. On Monday, Markit will publish the preliminary estimates of its August PMIs. GBP/USD is at risk of falling further and break to fresh multi-month lows.
EUR/USD: Bearish momentum intact below 1.1700
EUR/USD edges lower in the Asian trading hours as the week begins. The pair moves in a very narrow trade band with no meaningful traction. On the daily chart, after making a high at 1.1908 on July 30, the pair has been under strong selling pressure.
MATIC price due for a pit stop before Polygon continues quest for new highs
MATIC price reached the 50% retracement at $1.75 after confidently holding the July ascending trend line on August 18 and 19. However, the bearish momentum divergence, first visible on the intra-day timeframes, has expanded to the daily chart.
Week Ahead - Fed Taper: Will they or won’t they? Splits loom over Jackson Hole
The upcoming week will kick off with a bang as the flash PMI readings for August will flood the markets on Monday. However, it might go all quiet after that. Euro breaches $1.17; can flash PMIs lend support?