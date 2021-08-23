Biden warns of ongoing danger in evacuatiing Kabul

US President Joe Biden has warned that there is a long way to go and a lot could still go wrong'' with respect to evacuation Afghanistan.

Biden has warned of possible terror attacks and acknowledged that he may be forced to push back his deadline for leaving Afghanistan.

In a televised address from the White House, Biden said the administration's first priority in Kabul is getting American citizens out as soon as possible.

"It's an incredible operation," Biden said. But, he added, "the evacuation of thousands of people from Kabul is going to be hard and painful" no matter when it began. "There is no way to evacuate this many people without pain and loss," Biden said.

''Biden, speaking Sunday at the White House, declined to give details about “tactical changes we’re making” given the developments, saying it was “still a dangerous operation.” Meanwhile, the nation’s exiled central bank chief says Afghanistan’s new Taliban-led government faces a series of shocks that will likely lead to a weaker currency, faster inflation and capital controls,'' Bloomberg wrote.

Meanwhile, planes that are leaving from Kabul with civilians have been cited as a risk in terms of terror threats,.

However, they are landing in military bases and transit centres around the world and not flying directly into the US.

The US is conducting security screening for anyone who is not a US citizen or a lawful permanent resident, Biden said.

"Once screened and cleared, we will welcome these Afghans who helped us in the war effort over the last twenty years, to their new home in the United States of America. Because that's who we are. That's who America is."

Markets are keeping eye on the situation.

Financial market indices reacted negatively to the news last week, with investors keenly watching to see how the world leaders would react to the situation.