Bernie Sanders to announce suspension of his campaign - reports

A lot of chatter is doing the rounds lately that Bernie Sanders to announce pulling out of the US Presidential election campaign, which would hand the Democrat nomination to Jo Biden.

No further details are out on the same.

Earlier today, Bloomberg reported that “Joe Biden won the Missouri and Mississippi primaries, dealing Bernie Sanders another defeat and widening his lead in the Democratic presidential nomination race,” FXStreet’s Analysts Ross Burland noted.

US dollar back in the red

Amid growing economic concerns from the coronavirus impact, markets have turned risk aversion once again, seeking safety in the US bonds and eventually dragging the Treasury yields in the red zone.

The US dollar index tracks the losses in the US rates and trades -0.24% at 96.18, at the moment.