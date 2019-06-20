Bearish bets on Indian Rupee return for the first time in over 3 months – Reuters poll

According to the latest Reuters poll, investors turned bullish on most of the Asian currencies over the past two weeks while the bearish bets returned for the Indian Rupee, in the face of economic slowdown concerns.

Key Findings:

“Bets on the rupee turned bearish for the first time since late February, a poll of 14 respondents showed.

All 13 participants in the poll were bearish on the Chinese yuan, cautioned by weak economic data following the drawn-out trade war saga.

Short bets on the South Korean won and the Taiwan dollar unwound slightly but stayed in bear territory.

The Philippine peso saw bearish bets strengthen slightly, a poll of 12 respondents showed.

A poll of 13 respondents showed bearish bets ease on the Indonesian rupiah.

The Thai baht has been the best performing regional currency this year and bucked the wider trend in this poll to see long positions strengthen.”