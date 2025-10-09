Banxico minutes hint at more rate cuts ahead

Banco de Mexico (Banxico) released on Thursday its minutes of the September 25 meeting, in which the central bank reduced interest rates by 25 basis points to 7.50%, reaching the lowest level since May 2022.

Banxico's decision had one dissenter on Deputy Governor Heath

Banxico’s decision was not unanimous, as Deputy Governor Jonathan Heath voted to hold rates unchanged at 7.75%. He “highlighted the inflationary risks that could result from Mexico's proposed tariffs on Chinese imports, including cars, textiles and steel.”

The minutes revealed that Banxico will assess further cuts, considering the USD/MXN exchange rate, the weakness of economic activity and the impact of tariffs.

Most board members stated that inflation has remained below its historical average and has shown a stable behavior. Some of the policymakers said that core inflation has been affected by the shock to livestock product prices.

