Analysts at ANZ note that the Bank of Korea (BoK) unsurprisingly kept its policy rate unchanged at 1.25% today.

Key Quotes

“The decision was not unanimous though, with two dissenters calling for a rate cut.”

“Nonetheless, the policy messaging suggests growth concerns have eased slightly, while financial stability risks have risen somewhat.”

“Overall, we continue to expect the central bank to keep its policy rate on hold through 2020.”