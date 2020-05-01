Bank of England to release May 7 rate decision earlier than scheduled

The Bank of England (BoE) announced on Friday that it will publish its interest rate decision and the results of its Monetary Policy Committee meeting at 0600 GMT on May 7th, earlier than the usual 1100 GMT.

The BoE will also release its updated economic forecasts alongside the minutes of its Financial Policy Committee, which has been brought forward due to the coronavirus crisis, as reported by Reuters.

Market reaction

The British pound largely ignored this announcement and the GBP/USD pair was last seen down 0.5% on the day at 1.2530.