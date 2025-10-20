TRENDING:
Bank of Canada survey shows sentiment improving, but expectations remain soft

Joshua GibsonJoshua GibsonFXStreet

The Bank of Canada's (BoC) latest sentiment survey of Canadian businesses revealed that while firms are experiencing a general uptick in forward-looking sentiment, a lot of them are still feeling a growth crunch at the hands of tariffs from the US that are discouraging active trade.

Key highlights

Q3 Business Outlook Survey shows overall intentions remain subdued despite gradual improvement in sentiment.
Q3 Business Service Indicator -2.28 versus -2.40 in Q2.
Expectations for growth in domestic and exports sales remain soft amid trade tensions.
Balance of opinion on indicators of future sales is 0.0, up from -6.0 in Q2.
27% of firms reported outright decline in sales over previous 12 months, up from 24% in Q2.
18% of firms expect inflation to be above 3% for next two years, down from 23% in Q2.
33% of firms expect Canada to be in a recession over the next year, up from 28% in Q2.
35% of firms expect lower labor costs over next 12 months, 14% see higher labor costs.
BoC Q3 Survey of Consumers for next 12 months shows 64.1% of Canadians expect a recession, down from 64.4% in Q2.
BoC Consumer Survey shows expectations for 5-year inflation have risen to 3.67% from 3.45% in Q2.

Author

Joshua Gibson

Joshua joins the FXStreet team as an Economics and Finance double major from Vancouver Island University with twelve years&#39; experience as an independent trader focusing on technical analysis.

More from Joshua Gibson
EUR/USD treads water around 1.1650

EUR/USD is treading water around 1.1650 on Monday after snapping a three-day winning streak on Friday. A brighter risk mood is helping the pair stay afloat, but buyers are still a bit wary after S&P Global Ratings cut France’s credit rating to A+ from AA-.

GBP/USD looks offered near 1.3400

GBP/USD starts the week on the back foot, slipping toward 1.3400 as the US Dollar holds firm against its peers. The pair remains under mild pressure on Monday, with traders eyeing Wednesday’s UK inflation data for the next potential catalyst.

Gold advances to daily highs near $4,360

Gold extends its daily recovery and trades around the $4,360 mark per troy ounce, hitting fresh daily highs. The strong bounce in the precious metal comes in response to unabated uncertainty around US–China trade relations and rising bets for a dovish Fed stance.

Geoff Kendrick, analyst at Standard Chartered: “Bitcoin’s target of $500,000 by end-2028 is 100% achievable”

Geoffrey Kendrick is the Global Head of Digital Assets Research at Standard Chartered. Kendrick met FXStreet during the European Blockchain Convention a few days after a record crypto crash wiped out over $19 billion in leveraged positions. While the episode flags the market’s volatile nature, Kendrick says that the long-term drivers remain favorable and thus higher prices for the major crypto assets can be expected.

Five fundamentals for the week: Markets focus on trade and US inflation figures

Will the US and China find a way to resolve trade issues? Will the US government reopen? These issues weigh on investors’ minds, but at least some economic data is coming this week. 

Geoff Kendrick, analyst at Standard Chartered: “Bitcoin’s target of $500,000 by end-2028 is 100% achievable”

Fundamentals in the crypto market remain strong despite the recent correction, Standard Chartered’s global head of digital assets Research Geoffrey Kendrick says. Institutional adoption is still in its early stages and will continue to grow, bringing more stability but also shifting market dynamics.

