Bank of Canada Survey: Policy rate forecast to decline by 50 bps by year-end

The Market Participants Survey for the fourth quarter of 2022 published by the Bank of Canada (BOC) showed on Monday that the median of responses for the policy rate by end-2023 stood at 4%, forecasting a 50 bps cut.
The median forecast for the real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) points to a fall of 0.4% in 2023 and an expansion of 2% in 2024.
Market reaction
USD/CAD retreated from the weekly high it set at 1.3475 earlier in the session after this report and was last seen trading at 1.3445, where it was up 0.35% on the day.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops to fresh multi-week lows below 1.0750
EUR/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and declined to its lowest level in nearly a month below 1.0750. The risk-averse market environment, as reflected by the sharp decline seen in Wall Street's main indexes, provide a boost to the US Dollar and weighs on the pair.
GBP/USD loses traction, falls toward 1.2000
GBP/USD has reversed its direction and turned negative on the day below 1.2050 during the American trading hours. With major equity indexes opening deep in the red on Monday, the US Dollar continues to gather strength against its rivals and forces the pair to stay on the back foot.
Gold: XAU/USD poised to challenge $1,860 support Premium
Spot gold remains under selling pressure after falling to $1,860.20 a troy ounce at the beginning of the day. The bright metal peaked on Monday at $1,881.35, from where it resumed its decline amid the broad US Dollar demand.
Will Bitcoin bulls remain in control of BTC price after another volatility-filled week?
Bitcoin price witnessed a massive rally in January 2023, and sustained above the $23,000 level while facing macroeconomic headwinds. Another week of catalysts could test the resolve of bulls as BTC price remains firmly the two-year lows of the bear market at $22,800.
Tesla Stock News: TSLA edges higher Monday morning despite market sell-off
Tesla (TSLA) is not following the market lower on Monday as positive corporate news abounds for the Elon Musk-run company. Tesla has opted to raise prices on its popular Model Y vehicle in the US due to increased demand caused by a recent price cut on the same model. Tesla has also seen heavy demand emerge in China in the wake of its price cuts in December.