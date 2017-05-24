Bank of Canada maintains overnight rate target at 1/2 per cent

Bank of Canada maintains overnight rate target at 1/2 per centBy Eren Sengezer
According to the official press release, the Bank of Canada is maintaining its target for the overnight rate at 1/2 per cent. The Bank Rate is correspondingly 3/4 per cent and the deposit rate is 1/4 per cent.
Key highlights:
- Inflation is broadly in line with the Bank’s projection in its April Monetary Policy Report (MPR)
- The Bank’s three measures of core inflation remain below two per cent and wage growth is still subdued, consistent with ongoing excess capacity in the economy
- The global economy continues to gain traction and recent developments reinforce the Bank’s view that growth will gradually strengthen and broaden over the projection horizon
- The Canadian economy’s adjustment to lower oil prices is largely complete and recent economic data have been encouraging, including indicators of business investment
- The Bank’s monitoring of the economic data suggests that very strong growth in the first quarter will be followed by some moderation in the second quarter
- Governing Council judges that the current degree of monetary stimulus is appropriate at present, and maintains the target for the overnight rate at 1/2 per cent