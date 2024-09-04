“The most important factor for the CAD is likely to be the extent to which further rate cuts are signalled. Given the latest data, a 25bp cut is likely to be the base case for each of the upcoming meetings. Depending on how much room the BoC sees for (even) more significant rate cuts, the CAD is likely to come under more or less pressure today.”

“On the other hand, the labour market has weakened further recently. As the labour force continues to grow strongly, the unemployment rate is also rising. In short, the interest rate level is clearly too restrictive at present, which allows for further easing.”

“There are good reasons for this view. For one thing, inflation has continued to ease recently. Seasonally adjusted monthly rates of change in the headline rate have been in line with the inflation target on average over the past eleven months.”

The Bank of Canada (BoC) is likely to deliver its next 25bp rate cut today, at least according to the vast majority of economists surveyed by Bloomberg, Commerzbank’s FX Analyst Michael Pfister notes.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.