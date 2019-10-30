Bank of Canada left policy rate unchanged at 1.75% in October as expected

- Bank of Canada kept its key rate steady at 1.75% as expected.
- BoC cut 2020 growth forecast to 1.7% from 1.9% and 2021 forecast to 1.8% from 2.0%.
In a widely expected decision, the Bank of Canada on Wednesday announced that it left the policy rate steady at 1.75% at its October policy meeting. At 15:15 GMT, BoC Governor Poloz will be delivering his remarks on the policy outlook in a press conference.
With the initial market reaction, the USD/CAD pair rose above the 1.31 handle and was last seen trading at 1.3107, adding 0.17% on the day. Below are some key takeaways from the policy statement, via Reuters.
"Canadian H2 growth expected to slow to a rate below potential due to trade uncertainty, continuing adjustment in the energy sector, and unwinding of temporary factors that boosted Q2 growth."
"In considering appropriate path for monetary policy, bank will monitor the extent to which global slowdown spreads beyond manufacturing and investment."
"Forecast for 2019 real GDP Canadian growth revised to 1.5% from 1.3% in July, cuts 2020 forecast to 1.7% from 1.9% and 2021 forecast to 1.8% from 2.0%."
"Global growth expected to slow to below 3% this year - the weakest pace since 2007-2009 financial crisis - before edging up over the next two years."
"Will pay close attention to sources of resilience in canadian economy like consumer spending and housing activity; trade policy risk is two-sided but tilted to downside."
"Canadian employment shows continuing strength and wage growth increasing, with some regional variation; consumer spending choppy but will be supported by income growth; housing activity picking up in most markets."
"Estimates tariffs and trade uncertainty would cut about 1.3% from global GDP (July estimate was 0.8% drop) and 2.0% from canadian gdp (1.6% in july) by end-2021 in absence of monetary policy actions."
"Business investment and exports likely to contract in H2 2019 before expanding again in 2020 and 2021."
"CPI inflation likely to dip temporarily in 2020 as effect of previous energy price spike fades; expects inflation to track to close to 2% target over projection horizon."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD choppy above 1.11 after upbeat US GDP, ahead of the Fed
EUR/USD is trading above 1.11, ticking up after dropping in reaction to US GDP beat with 1.9%, but with worrying investment figures. The Federal Reserve is set to cut rates later on.
GBP/USD advancing toward 1.29 as Brits brace a December election
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.29 as markets are digesting parliament's decision to hold elections on December 12. US GDP beats expectations ahead of the Fed decision is eyed.
USD/JPY: US GDP and Fed to set the direction
Japanese Retail Sales surprised to the upside in September, market mute. Waiting for the US Q3 GDP and the Federal Reserve´s decision on monetary policy. USD/JPY offering a neutral-to-bullish stance in the short-term.
Gold erases Tuesday's losses, trades above $1,490 ahead of key US data
The XAU/USD pair closed the day below $1,490 on Tuesday but staged a technical rebound while investors are getting ready for the key macroeconomic events in the United States.
Bank of Canada left policy rate unchanged at 1.75% in October as expected
In a widely expected decision, the Bank of Canada on Wednesday announced that it left the policy rate steady at 1.75% at its October policy meeting.