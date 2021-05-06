Bailey speech: We have not reached any conclusion on reducing stock of QE

Following the Bank of England's (BoE) decision to leave the policy rate and the Asset Purchase Facility unchanged at 0.1% and £895 billion, respectively, BoE Governor Andrew Bailey is delivering his remarks on the policy outlook.

Key quotes

"We have not yet completed our review into the sequencing of policy tightening."

"We have not reached any conclusion on reducing the stock of QE."

"The world has changed hugely since 2018 when BoE last looked at this."

"Today's reduction of gilt purchases is not a tapering decision."

