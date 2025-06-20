Bailey speech: Ukraine's goal for price stabilty 'credible and critical'

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said on Friday, "you (Ukraine's central bank) have been very clear in public that after the security risks abate and appropriate macroeconomic conditions are established in place, you will return to conventional inflation targeting.”
"Ukraine's commitment to get back to established inflation-targeting regime after security risks abate strikes me as credible and critical," Bailey added.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD: Upside stalls below 1.3500 after weak UK Retail Sales data
GBP/USD pares gains while trading under 1.3500 in European trading on Friday. The pair stalls its upside after the Pound Sterling faces headwinds from the downbeat UK Retail Sales data for May. Broad US Dollar weakness, amid easing Middle East tensions, keeps the major underpinned.
EUR/USD holds firm above 1.1500 amid US Dollar pullback
EUR/USD continues its winning streak for the third successive day, holding firm above 1.1500 in the European session on Friday. The pair stands tall as the US Dollar loses ground, possibly driven by a technical pullback and receding fears over a likely US military attack on Iran. Geopolitics remain in focus.
Gold price remains on track for weekly losses amid hawkish Fed
Gold price maintains its offered tone through the early European session on Friday and remains on track to register weekly losses. The Federal Reserve's hawkish pause earlier this week is seen acting as a tailwind for the US Dollar and turning out to be a key factor driving flows away from the non-yielding yellow metal.
Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple consolidate as traders await Trump’s decision
Bitcoin price is hovering above the key support level on Friday; a breach below this level could trigger a sharp decline. Ethereum and Ripple followed BTC’s footsteps and stabilized around their crucial levels, with a failure below their support levels indicating a potential correction ahead.
In the Eurozone, inflation is also a monetary phenomenon
Monetary aggregates continue to be closely monitored by the European Central Bank (ECB), a sign that, despite the passage of time and the increasing complexity of financing circuits, quantitative theory remains relevant.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.