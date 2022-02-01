BABA Stock Price: Alibaba jumps higher as a Wall Street analyst weighs in

NYSE:BABA gained 9.16% during Monday’s trading session.

Mizuho Securities analyst reiterates buy rating with a new price target.

AliBaba rivals JD.Com and Baidu also get re-rated by Mizuho.

NYSE:BABA kicked off the Lunar New Year holidays in China with a glowing effort on the US markets. Shares of AliBaba soared by 9.16% and closed the trading session at $125.79. Perhaps somewhat surprisingly, AliBaba has managed to weather the recent tech weakness in 2022, as the stock is now up about 4.5% so far this year. It might be a case of ‘it couldn’t get any worse’ from AliBaba following its dismal performance in 2021. The stock is still down by over 52% during the past 52-weeks, which shows how severe AliBaba’s decline was over the last calendar year.

On Monday, Mizhuo Securities analyst James Lee weighed in on the Chinese tech industry, and provided an upgraded outlook on AliBaba’s stock. Lee is anticipating at least one more challenging quarter for the company, but did reiterate his buy rating for the stock. Lee is also one of a few analysts who have lowered their price target on AliBaba for this year. Of course, the lowered target still represents a $60 upgrade from Monday’s closing price as Lee lowered it from $215 to $180.

BABA forecast

Lee also reviewed his coverage of AliBaba rivals Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) and JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD). For Baidu, Lee anticipates the company to meet expectations in the coming quarter, but the company could potentially see challenges as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to weigh on the stock. Lee was a bit more bullish on JD.Com, stating that he expects the company to beat expectations this quarter, and provided an upgraded price target of $100, which represents an upside of more than 40% for 2022.