BABA Stock News: Alibaba Group Holding gains during a mixed session for Chinese stocks

One of AliBaba’s main domestic rivals Tencent (TCEHY) received a blow over the weekend as the Chinese government issued new regulations on online gaming for children . The new ban will limit children from playing online games for more than three hours per week. The gaming industry is of course one of Tencent’s main segments, and further regulations by the CCP, which labelled online gaming as similar to an ‘opiate addiction’, could cause the stock to fall even further.

A report surfaced on Monday that AliBaba has officially fired ten of its employees for leaking sensitive details about the sexual assault scandal that rocked the company earlier this month . Investigation into the alleged high ranking manager is still going, and the first arrest in the incident was made last week. The case opened up a nation wide protest of how women are treated in work environments, and was a black eye for AliBaba in the national media.

NYSE:BABA started the week off on the right foot after snapping its three-day losing streak from last week. Shares on BABA gained 1.77% on Monday, and closed the trading session at $162.29 . The move higher came on a strong day for tech as both the NASDAQ and S&P 500 soared to new all-time highs once again. It was not as rosy a day for Chinese ADR stocks, as Nio (NYSE:NIO), Didi (NYSE:DIDI), and Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) traded lower. On the positive side, JD.com (NASDAQ:JD), PinDuoDuo (NASDAQ:PDD), and XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) all were riding higher to start the week.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.